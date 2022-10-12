Digitalized DNA-Based Diet Market Worth USD 1.53 Billion by the year 2030- InsightAce Analytic

Digitalized DNA-based Diet Market info Digitalized DNA-based Diet Market seg

Global digitalized DNA-based diet market is estimated to reach over USD 1533.82 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.27% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Digitalized DNA-Based Diet Market: GX Sciences, LLC, Advanced Genomic Solutions LLC,OME Health, Fit genes, Health Codes DNA, MApmygenorme, DSM, Viome Life Sciences” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Digitalized DNA Based Diet Market– by Product (Solutions And Services), Application (Lab-Based Devices, Health Monitoring Devices, And Others), And End-User(Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Sports Consumers, And Others)– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

Individuals respond to the same food intake in quite diverse ways. The need for more advanced testing and diagnostic tools, such as microbiome analysis, DNA sequencing, and blood, saliva, and urine biomarker analysis, is increasing along with the frequency of numerous medical conditions, such as food intolerances, allergies, and metabolic ailments. One of the major factors propelling the market's revenue growth is the rising incidence of diseases linked to obesity, including high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, cholesterol, and heart disease, among others. Another critical factor is the ease with which an individual's genetic nutrition profile can be quickly analyzed. The growing number of food businesses and startups that provides different nutraceuticals solutions that assist customers in being made aware of their foods and priorities, such as muscle building, overcoming food sensitivities, and weight control, is another critical factor driving the growth of the digitalized DNA-based diet industry. Various technology approaches have been employed to accurately track one's health based on genetic markers, especially to evaluate the genetic risk for multiple conditions related to weight gain and metabolism caused by different genotypes at specific features. However, one factor that is anticipated to limit market sales growth is the high cost of weight loss programs and supplements.

Prominent Players in the Digitalized DNA-Based Diet Market:

GX Sciences, LLC

Advanced Genomic Solutions (AFS) LLC

OME Health

Fit genes

Health Codes DNA

MApmygenorme

DSM

Viome Life Sciences, Inc

Habit LLC

DNANUTRICOACH

DNA fit

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market for digitalized DNA-based diets is expanding due to rising chronic illness rates, quickly changing behaviors and eating habits, and growing health awareness. Additionally, as people use their mobile phones and other digital gadgets more frequently, they become more conscious of their well-being and fitness. The need for DNA testing to guide people in choosing the appropriate diet based on their genetic makeup has increased. The primary drivers of the development are the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing understanding of the health dangers it poses.

Challenges:

The main issue is the absence of knowledge and commercialization in underdeveloped nations, which is expected to slow the market's expansion for digitalized DNA-based diets. The COVID-19 infection has caused an increase in instances, which prompted a complete or partial shutdown to maintain social distancing. According to a recent update, the markets for prominent stakeholders competing in the global Digitalized DNA Based Diet market are experiencing unprecedented economic losses because of supply chain disruptions on a worldwide scale. Producers, vendors, and merchants all have inventory they cannot sell, and manufacturers are forced to halt production as a result. The high cost of weight-loss supplements and programs is one factor that is projected to restrain market sales growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American market is accounted to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Major drivers projected to propel revenue growth in the North American market include increased government funding and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities with cutting-edge Research and Innovation (R&D) technology from associations like the American Society for Nutrition (ASN).

The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the market. Due to growing consumer knowledge of a variety of wellness illnesses, rapid implementation of cutting-edge technology and novel treatments, and market expansion are all factors that contribute to the region's revenue growth.

Recent Developments:

• In August 2022, Vieroots Wellness Solutions, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, uses genome testing through its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Personalized Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications (EPLIMO) metabolic assessment app, a "lifetime" health guide, and orderly environment coaching to make it convenient for users to use genetic and metabolic reports and providing valuable lifestyle modifications recommended by the platform's genetic and doctors and scientists along with online support.

Segmentation of Digitalized DNA-Based Diet Market-

By Product

• Solution

• Services

By Application Model

• Lab-based devices

• Health monitoring devices

• Others

By End-Use

• Wellness & fitness centers

• Hospitals & clinics

• Sports

• Consumers

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

