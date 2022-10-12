Smart Inhalers Market Valued to Reach $1,113.57 Mn by 2030, Grow at a CAGR of 25.1% | COVID-19 Impact & Growth Drivers

Smart Inhalers Market

Smart inhalers market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart inhalers market was valued at $118 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,113.57 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global Smart inhalers market,

• Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown led to the disruption of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials.

• Hospital and clinical visits increased significantly due to surge in cases of chronic respiratory diseases, and thus, led to the increase in demand for inhalers and nebulizers, which propelled the market growth.

A smart inhaler is an inhaler enhanced by technology. These medical devices use technology to aid in the collection of health data. This information can help doctors make more personalized treatment decisions. Some smart inhalers have sensors that can detect if a person is in a high-pollution or high-pollen area, while others can send helpful reminders and tell if a person needs to check their inhaler technique. All of them are designed to automatically track how often the inhaler is used, so there is no need for someone to keep track of it.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. The inhalers segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, at $112.86 million. The nebulizers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

By indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD. The asthma segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 at $63.55 million. The COPD segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to high aging population, rise in disposable income, rise in healthcare expenditure and various developmental activities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Adherium Limited,

• Aptar Group Inc,

• AstraZeneca Inc.,

• Cognita Labs,

• GSK Plc,

• Novartis AG,

• OPOK Health Inc.

