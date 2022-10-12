Protein Snacks Market worth USD 9.14 billion by the year 2030-Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Protein Snacks market info Protein Snacks market seg

Global Protein Snacks market is estimated to reach over USD 9.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Protein Snacks Market By Product Type (Protein Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Flakes, Jerky, Granola, Yogurt, Protein Frinks and Others), Sales Channel (E-commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Specialty Stores))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

The global protein snacks market is estimated to reach over USD 9.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period.

Various sources of high-quality protein, such as seeds and lentils enriched with protein, as well as animal-based sources, including poultry, fish, beef, and lentils, can be used to make protein-rich snacks. The main health benefits of excessive consumption are rapid and sustained weight loss, improved blood glucose levels, and a reduced risk of hypertension. The demand for protein snacks is anticipated to increase as consumers become more aware of how consuming unhealthy food products contributes to the development of chronic health issues, including obesity and heart diseases. The market's availability of plant- and animal-based protein snacks, which accommodate different populations' dietary preferences, is also projected to hasten the acceptance of protein snacks. Protein snacks are predicted to expand significantly in market share since they have anti-ageing qualities and provide energy to the senior population. Protein snack demand is likely to rise further in the coming months as millennial customers' preference for items manufactured from naturally produced and organic ingredients and with the highest nutritional value grows.

Prominent Players in the Protein Snacks Market:

Del Monte Foods, Inc

B&G Foods, Inc.

PepsiCo.

Hormal Foods Corporation

Unilever

Kellogg Co.

Nestle

Danone

Monsoom Harvest Tyson Foods, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Protein bars are a new emerging food item that has gained popularity as a nutritional supplement. Because of the muscle-building potential of its major ingredient, proteins, this simple ready-to-eat protein source is gaining appeal among fitness-conscious groups. It is regarded as an appropriate post-workout snack following gym activities, sports personnel, and persons participating in heavy-duty employment requiring vigorous physical exercise. Athletes and weight lifters need protein to sustain energy levels and improve performance. As a result, increased global adoption of fitness activities is predicted to boost product demand.

Challenges:

Protein cookies, protein powders, protein smoothies, and protein-infused beverages are just a few of the protein-supplementation alternatives currently on the market. Other items, such as multivitamin bars and other snack bars that give vital nutrients, are also accessible in the market, which is projected to impede market expansion. Furthermore, consumer awareness of the adverse health effects of artificial sweeteners and hydrogenated fats in the product is predicted to reduce product demand.

Regional Trends:

The North America Protein Snacks market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The demand for protein snacks in the United States is expected to grow as consumers' focus shifts to eating healthful snacks to avoid the health risks associated with excessive unhealthy snacking. Convenience stores are collaborating with delivery firms to expand their online presence. Protein snack sales are predicted to increase as manufacturers present their product lines on e-commerce sites other than retail establishments to reach a larger worldwide audience and enhance consumer awareness of the benefits of the goods. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Protein Snacks market. Protein snack sales are expected to increase in this region due to increased knowledge of the benefits of healthy snacking and the influence of the western lifestyle. Protein snacks are expected to grow in popularity due to ongoing research and development efforts to improve the flavour and texture of protein-based food products while keeping prices low.

Recent Developments:

• In August 2021, Think!, a Glanbia Nutrition brand, expanded its keto protein bar lineup by adding two new flavours: chocolate mousse pie and chocolate peanut butter cookie dough.

• In June 2021, RXBAR, a Kellogg company, introduced its first plant-based snack. RXBAR Plant has 10 grams of protein and uses pea and almond protein instead of the brand's signature egg white protein.

Segmentation of Protein Snacks Market-

By Product Type-

• Protein Bars

• Protein Cookies

• Protein Flakes

• Jerky

• Granola

• Yogurt

• Protein Drinks

• Others

By Sales Channel-

• E-commerce

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

