Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,493 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / DUI, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-784-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 @ 2236 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lynburke Rd, Burke

VIOLATION: DUI/VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy O'Rourke                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in Burke, Vermont. While conducting the traffic stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator, identified as Jeremy O’Rourke. O'Rourke also had court conditions of release stating that he could not consume alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. After further investigation, O'Rourke was arrested for suspicion of DUI and violation of conditions of release and he was brought to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 @ 0830 hrs            

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / DUI, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.