St. Johnsbury / DUI, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008026
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-784-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 @ 2236 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lynburke Rd, Burke
VIOLATION: DUI/VCOR
ACCUSED: Jeremy O'Rourke
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in Burke, Vermont. While conducting the traffic stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator, identified as Jeremy O’Rourke. O'Rourke also had court conditions of release stating that he could not consume alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. After further investigation, O'Rourke was arrested for suspicion of DUI and violation of conditions of release and he was brought to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: Y
