St. Johnsbury / DUI, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-784-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 @ 2236 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lynburke Rd, Burke

VIOLATION: DUI/VCOR

ACCUSED: Jeremy O'Rourke

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in Burke, Vermont. While conducting the traffic stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator, identified as Jeremy O’Rourke. O'Rourke also had court conditions of release stating that he could not consume alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. After further investigation, O'Rourke was arrested for suspicion of DUI and violation of conditions of release and he was brought to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Y

