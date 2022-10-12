Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share, Development, Top Companies: Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation

Whey Protein Ingredients Industry

Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Nature, by Application, by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising innovation in the product line where whey protein ingredients remains the key ingredient and increasing influence of advertisement are some of the major factors, which are driving the growth of the protein market.

“Whey Protein Ingredients Market," By Type, Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031. The Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size was valued at $12,014.42 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.7 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. The whey protein concentrate segment held more than two-fifths of the total Whey Protein Ingredients Market share in 2020.

Whey proteins are derived from whey during the cheese production and are known for improving athletic performance. They are an alternative to milk for lactose intolerant people. Rise in the consumption of whey protein ingredients as functional food and dietary supplements among consumers increase the demand for whey protein ingredients. Increase in proportions of millennial population (people aged between 20s and 30s) actively participating in casual sports and regular exercises give more importance to enhanced protein intake. This factor fuels the demand for nutritional drinks and supplements. Furthermore, whey protein ingredients are utilized in meat products owing to its solubility, water-binding & viscosity, emulsification, adhesion, gelation, and organoleptic characteristics. Moreover, whey protein concentrates are used to adhere breadcrumbs or batter to meat, and hence rheological characteristics of meat are retained. Furthermore, moisture retaining property of whey protein concentrate during meat processing also boosts the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth.

The global whey protein ingredients market witnesses vivid opportunities due to increase in awareness among consumers for protein healthy diet. Moreover, whey protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the whey is passed through defiltration, ultrafiltration, electro dialysis, and ion-exchange processes. Whey protein concentrate is obtained upon the removal of certain percentage of non-protein constituents from pasteurized whey derived from cheese processing. Whey protein concentrate consists of low levels of carbohydrates (lactose). The percentage of protein in lower end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%.

Moreover, consumption of whey protein concentrate powder as supplements has increased owing to regular recommendations by dieticians and doctors in response to a wider set of customers demand for protein supplements in their diets.

The players operating in the global whey protein ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analysis include- Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Carberry food ingredients, Glanbia plc, Davisco Food International, Maple Island Incorporation, Dairy Farmers of America, and Milk Specialties Global.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

· Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Forecast period, followed by the LAMEA region.

· Based on nature organic segment is likely to be the fastest growing during the Forecast period.

· Based on type, whey protein concentrate segment holds the major market share in the year 2020.

· On the basis of application, sports nutrition segment dominated the market in the year 2020.

