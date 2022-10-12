Kohle Capital Markets (KCM) Wins the “Most Transparent Trading Broker Award 2022”
SOUTH EAST ASIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kohle Capital Markets (KCM) Wins the “Most Transparent Trading Broker Award 2022”
Kohle Capital Markets (KCM) just won the “Most Transparent Trading Broker Award 2022” from FXAJAX, Singapore's largest derivatives media house. FXAJAX hosts the Financial Derivatives 2022 Summit, an online event that attracts thousands of participants.
KCM was honored to receive the award, given its commitment to providing its clients the best Forex and CFDs brokerage services ever since its founding in 2016 as a liquidity provider for institutional clients.
The broker has maintained a transparent pricing structure, even after expanding to serve retail clients in 2019. The broker has always kept trading costs low for all its clients, with a clear breakdown of the costs associated with different types of accounts and trades.
Kohle Capital Markets has emerged as a leading player in the global derivatives market, tapping into its experience as a liquidity provider to deliver industry-leading services and the best prices for its retail and institutional clients.
KCM prides itself on providing a reliable trading environment for its clients and reiterates its commitment to maintaining the high standards that its clients are used to. Winning the “Most Transparent Trading Broker Award 2022” confirms Kohle Capital Markets’ position as a leader in the global derivatives industry.
Kohle Capital Markets also provides its clients with the latest and most in-depth market analysis from respected analysts to help them make informed trading and investment decisions. As a result, the broker has been recognized multiple times for its market-leading services.
Since its establishment, Kohle Capital Markets has been focused on meeting the needs of its clients, while providing them with unrivalled services, which has made it stand out in the highly competitive global derivatives market.
KCM will continue investing in investor education, customer service and technological innovation to maintain its position as an industry leader by providing the best brokerage services to its clients.
For further information, please visit our website https://www.kohlecapital.com/
High-risk investment warning:
Foreign exchange transactions (Forex) and contracts for differences (CFDs) are highly speculative and risky instruments and may not be suitable for all investors. A trader may lose part or all the investment capital, so one should not speculate with capital they cannot afford. In addition, traders should be aware of all the risks associated with margin trading. So, reading the full risk disclosure policy is desirable.
Restricted countries: Kohle Capital Markets does not provide services to residents of certain jurisdictions, including the United States, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria and North Korea (North Korea). The information above is not suitable for distribution or use by anyone in any of the jurisdictions mentioned above. Such distribution or use may violate local laws or regulations.
