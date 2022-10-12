Submit Release
Multibrackets Sweden presents monitorarm for the iMac 24″

Stockholm - Oct 11, 2022 - Multibrackets a main player in the European monitorarm market, today announced the delivery of its M Gas Lift Arm iMac® 24" monitorarm. Unveiled in Stockholm a tailored monitorarm supporting the iMac® 24". This will further reinvent the ergonomic experience by bringing together the key elements of next-level computing alongside the well known flexibility of the Multibrackets Gasarms.

Stand up and get energized

The sleek, height-adjustable Gas Lift Arm is made so that you can stand more, sit less, and become healthier doing so. The advanced ergonomics and uncompromising style of the M Gas Lift Arm iMac® 24" are proportioned so that your body, space and passion all function in perfect harmony.

Highlights:

  • Empowers your work environment
  • Creates a more ergonomic worksolution for you and your iMac® 24" 
  • Delivers a free floating movement for iMac® 24" 
  • Simple installation – all hardware included


Read more on Multibrackets webpage: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/desktop-display-mounts/gas-lift-arm-imac/m-vesa-gas-lift-arm-imac-silver

Welcome visit Multibrackets at 31 Jan - 03 Feb, 2023. Integrated Systems Europe is the world´s largest AV systems integration show. The annual four-day event, takes place at 31 Jan - 3 February in Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via – Spain. You will find us in Hall 3, Booth: 3R200.

iMac and Apple are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

Media Contact
Company Name: Multibrackets AB
Contact Person: Nicolas Persson
Email: Send Email
Phone: 46705809920
Address:Döbelnsgatan 21, 11th floor
City: Stockholm
State: Sverige
Country: Sweden
Website: www.multibrackets.com

 

