Multibrackets Sweden presents monitorarm for the iMac 24″

Stockholm - Oct 11, 2022 - Multibrackets a main player in the European monitorarm market, today announced the delivery of its M Gas Lift Arm iMac® 24" monitorarm. Unveiled in Stockholm a tailored monitorarm supporting the iMac® 24". This will further reinvent the ergonomic experience by bringing together the key elements of next-level computing alongside the well known flexibility of the Multibrackets Gasarms.

Stand up and get energized



The sleek, height-adjustable Gas Lift Arm is made so that you can stand more, sit less, and become healthier doing so. The advanced ergonomics and uncompromising style of the M Gas Lift Arm iMac® 24" are proportioned so that your body, space and passion all function in perfect harmony.

Highlights:

Empowers your work environment

Creates a more ergonomic worksolution for you and your iMac® 24"

Delivers a free floating movement for iMac® 24"

Simple installation – all hardware included



Read more on Multibrackets webpage: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/desktop-display-mounts/gas-lift-arm-imac/m-vesa-gas-lift-arm-imac-silver

Welcome visit Multibrackets at 31 Jan - 03 Feb, 2023. Integrated Systems Europe is the world´s largest AV systems integration show. The annual four-day event, takes place at 31 Jan - 3 February in Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via – Spain. You will find us in Hall 3, Booth: 3R200.

iMac and Apple are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

Media Contact

Company Name: Multibrackets AB

Contact Person: Nicolas Persson

Email: Send Email

Phone: 46705809920

Address:Döbelnsgatan 21, 11th floor

City: Stockholm

State: Sverige

Country: Sweden

Website: www.multibrackets.com



