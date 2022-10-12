CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NIO, LTCH and FLGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NIO Inc. NIO

NIO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 20, 2020 - July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, NIO Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users' subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. LTCH

LTCH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 13, 2021 - August 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT

FLGT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 22, 2019 - August 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



