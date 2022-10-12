Herbal Cigarette Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 10.75%, Significant Number of Public Awareness Programs and Campaigns to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the herbal cigarette market in the US is a significant number of public awareness programs and campaigns. Many public awareness programs and campaigns encourage consumers to quit smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized May 31st as World No Tobacco Day to create awareness about the risks related to smoking and introduce effective policies to reduce the consumption of tobacco. Similarly, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids helps consumers in reducing tobacco consumption. The American Cancer Society has introduced strategies such as providing incentives to reduce out-of-pocket charges for smoking cessation products. The number of such awareness programs is expected to increase during the forecast period, which is increasing the sales of smoking cessation products such as herbal cigarettes.

The herbal cigarette market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 315.53 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (inorganic herbal cigarettes and organic herbal cigarettes).

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing availability of herbal cigarettes across various distribution channels, the increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with smoking, and the non-addictive properties of herbal cigarettes are driving the growth of the herbal cigarette market in the US. However, factors such as stringent government regulations, the presence of substitute products, and the side effects of herbal cigarettes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are increasing the sales of herbal cigarettes. These outlets provide consumers with a wide range of products to choose from. They also offer discounted prices and an enhanced shopping experience.

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: Companies Covered

Bear Blend LLC

BILLY 55, LLC

Brown Bear Herbs, LLC

Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

Hemp Toke

Honeyrose Product LTD.

Lynpha Vitale

MAANS PRODUCTS

REAL LEAF HERBS LTD

The Herbs N Spices

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the country-level and regional segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021 2022, until 2026

Market trends (opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-cigarette market share is expected to increase by USD 15.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 11.2%.

Tobacco Market in Cuba by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tobacco market share in Cuba is expected to increase to USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Herbal Cigarette Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 315.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.67 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bear Blend LLC, BILLY 55, LLC, Brown Bear Herbs, LLC, Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd, Hemp Toke, Honeyrose Product LTD., Lynpha Vitale, MAANS PRODUCTS, REAL LEAF HERBS LTD, and The Herbs N Spices Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Organic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Organic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Organic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Organic herbal cigarettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Organic herbal cigarettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bear Blend LLC

Exhibit 55: Bear Blend LLC - Overview



Exhibit 56: Bear Blend LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 57: Bear Blend LLC - Key offerings

10.4 BILLY 55, LLC

Exhibit 58: BILLY 55, LLC - Overview



Exhibit 59: BILLY 55, LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 60: BILLY 55, LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Brown Bear Herbs, LLC

Exhibit 61: Brown Bear Herbs, LLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Brown Bear Herbs, LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: Brown Bear Herbs, LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 64: Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 65: Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Hemp Toke

Exhibit 67: Hemp Toke - Overview



Exhibit 68: Hemp Toke - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Hemp Toke - Key offerings

10.8 Honeyrose Product LTD.

Exhibit 70: Honeyrose Product LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Honeyrose Product LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Honeyrose Product LTD. - Key offerings

10.9 Lynpha Vitale

Exhibit 73: Lynpha Vitale - Overview



Exhibit 74: Lynpha Vitale - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Lynpha Vitale - Key offerings

10.10 MAANS PRODUCTS

Exhibit 76: MAANS PRODUCTS - Overview



Exhibit 77: MAANS PRODUCTS - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: MAANS PRODUCTS - Key offerings

10.11 REAL LEAF HERBS LTD

Exhibit 79: REAL LEAF HERBS LTD - Overview



Exhibit 80: REAL LEAF HERBS LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: REAL LEAF HERBS LTD - Key offerings

10.12 The Herbs N Spices

Exhibit 82: The Herbs N Spices - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Herbs N Spices - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: The Herbs N Spices - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 85: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 86: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbal-cigarette-market-in-the-us-to-record-a-cagr-of-10-75-significant-number-of-public-awareness-programs-and-campaigns-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301646202.html

SOURCE Technavio