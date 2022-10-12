Kontio Systems Acquisition by Alta Technologies, Mark Maser to Lead HP Desktop & Chromebook Divisions

Alta Technologies, the IT resale giant, has acquired the assets of Kontio Systems, Inc, with founder Mark Maser joining Alta to lead their HPE Desktop and Google Chromebook divisions.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alta Technologies, the IT resale giant, has acquired the assets of Kontio Systems, Inc, with founder Mark Maser joining Alta to lead their HP Desktop and Google Chromebook divisions.

Kontio Systems had been in business for over seven years, trading in enterprise workstations, servers, switches, and data storage equipment. A successful wholesale dealer and eBay reseller, Kontio had over 215,000 parts in stock at the time of closing. The acquisition of Kontio's inventory and digital assets was acquired for an undisclosed sum.

"I'm proud of what we built at Kontio Systems over 7.5 years, but the timing was right to team up with a larger organization. I've known the Alta team as leaders in our market for over two decades and am excited to expand on their HPE Desktop and Chromebook resale business." - Mark Maser, Founder of Kontio Systems and Product Manager at Alta Technologies

Alta Technologies is the leading buyer & seller of new and refurbished corporate IT equipment, from desktops and laptops to used servers, networking, and data storage hardware for the enterprise. Expanding its base further into HP resale and desktop parts and systems, the business is excited to grow its client base, supply chain, and expertise through recruitment and acquisition.

"I've followed Mark Maser's career for over 20 years, from his early UNIX hardware brokerage days to building a successful IT resale business in Kontio. It's an honor to have Mark here at Alta Technologies leading our latest expansion, and I'm excited to pair his experience with our market reach and resources." - Corey Donovan, President at Alta Technologies

With this acquisition, Alta Technologies now carries nearly 1.5 million systems and parts across all major IT hardware manufacturers, and benefits from the product management leadership that Mr. Maser brings to the team.

"Alta Tech has the top roster of product managers in the IT resale business, with expertise across the board," said Mr. Donovan. "With Mark joining our team, that expertise and capability to serve our global client base only expands."

Established in 1995, Alta Technologies is North America's top buyer & seller of refurbished Servers, Networking, Desktops, and Data Storage hardware. With well over one million products in stock and unparalleled investment in engineering, Alta is the go-to for IT buyers looking for affordable & reliable upgrades and configured systems alike. To service their client base, from Fortune 500 organizations to SMBs, Alta Tech is always in the market to buy excess IT equipment. Alta buys packages ranging from a single system or switch to entire data centers.

