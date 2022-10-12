Neeyamo Elated to be Gold sponsor of UNLEASH World 2022

Neeyamo is elated to announce its presence at the 10th edition of UNLEASH World Conference & Expo from Oct. 12-13, 2022.

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is delighted to announce its presence at the 10th edition of UNLEASH World Conference & Expo. This year's extravaganza is set to take place at the Paris Convention Centre from Oct. 12-13, 2022.

As a champion of HR excellence and disruption since 2011, UNLEASH World has put the spotlight firmly on the future of work and workforce technology. As a result, the event serves as the perfect melting pot for HR leaders and decision-makers as they highlight disruptive technologies reshaping the future of work. It also allows attendees and industry stalwarts to network with speakers, explore next-gen technologies, and gain actionable business intelligence.

Stop by booth #D924 at UNLEASH World in Paris to learn more about how Neeyamo's technology-first approach to payroll can transform global payroll operations. Also, discover how organizations can seamlessly onboard international talent and manage their extended workforce using Neeyamo's Global Work solution.

Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "Neeyamo is honored to be the gold sponsor of the 10th edition of UNLEASH World. With EOR redefining the future of work, Neeyamo's single global engine, powered by its proprietary global payroll tech stack, ensures a seamless employee experience irrespective of the company's location or headcount. In addition, our presence at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles allows us to better serve customers by understanding crucial pain points from industry leaders and experts."

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Contact Information:

Anika Panwar

Head of Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

+(91) 9176446649



Related Images











Image 1: Neeyamo Elated to be Gold sponsor of UNLEASH World 2022





Neeyamo is elated to announce its presence at the 10th edition of UNLEASH World Conference & Expo from Oct. 12-13, 2022.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment