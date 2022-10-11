Submit Release
Senate Resolution 351 Printer's Number 1961

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - WHEREAS, It is well documented that the phenomenon of period

poverty, being unable to afford period products and maintain a

basic level of personal hygiene and dignity, adversely affects

people's physical and mental health, disrupts their education,

impedes their job performance and limits their economic

potential; and

WHEREAS, Communities across the United States and around the

world are finally beginning to recognize the nexus between

access to period products and womens' and girls' ability to

survive, thrive and meaningfully contribute to society;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 8, 2022, as

"Period Action Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the need to destigmatize

menstruation and raise awareness about the importance of access

to period products here in this Commonwealth and around the

world; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the barriers faced by

vulnerable populations that cannot afford or otherwise access

period products, including in schools, government buildings,

organizations that serve vulnerable populations such as food

banks and homeless shelters, and correctional facilities; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the work of activists

throughout this Commonwealth working to combat period poverty;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the myriad of positive

impacts created by offering free period products in places like

schools, government buildings, food banks, homeless shelters and

correctional facilities; and be it further

