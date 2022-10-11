Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1964
PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - WHEREAS, The increased demand for addiction treatment
services is directly impacting this Commonwealth's health care
system, in which acute care hospitals are unable to find
available settings to discharge patients or to transition
patients to postacute care or treatment facilities; and
WHEREAS, The unprecedented demand for mental and behavioral
health services post-COVID-19 pandemic has been echoed by
increased rates of attempted and completed suicides among youth
and young adults and individuals with substance use disorders;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth's reimbursement for drug and
alcohol addiction treatment services is complex and includes:
(1) The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, which
administers the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment
Block Grant.
(2) The Department of Human Services, which pays for
Medicaid-covered services.
(3) The 47 administrative entities called Single County
Authorities, which utilize county and block grant funding to
reimburse services for those not covered by Medicaid.
(4) The Behavioral HealthChoices managed care
organizations that contract with a county to coordinate the
delivery of Medicaid-covered services through a network of
drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers;
and
WHEREAS, Financing drug and alcohol addiction treatment and
care coordination is complex, and it is unclear how funding
allocated to these programs by the General Assembly is being
directed toward reimbursing providers that support increasing
access to care and making quality-based program improvements;
