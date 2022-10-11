Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1964

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - WHEREAS, The increased demand for addiction treatment

services is directly impacting this Commonwealth's health care

system, in which acute care hospitals are unable to find

available settings to discharge patients or to transition

patients to postacute care or treatment facilities; and

WHEREAS, The unprecedented demand for mental and behavioral

health services post-COVID-19 pandemic has been echoed by

increased rates of attempted and completed suicides among youth

and young adults and individuals with substance use disorders;

and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth's reimbursement for drug and

alcohol addiction treatment services is complex and includes:

(1) The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, which

administers the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment

Block Grant.

(2) The Department of Human Services, which pays for

Medicaid-covered services.

(3) The 47 administrative entities called Single County

Authorities, which utilize county and block grant funding to

reimburse services for those not covered by Medicaid.

(4) The Behavioral HealthChoices managed care

organizations that contract with a county to coordinate the

delivery of Medicaid-covered services through a network of

drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers;

and

WHEREAS, Financing drug and alcohol addiction treatment and

care coordination is complex, and it is unclear how funding

allocated to these programs by the General Assembly is being

directed toward reimbursing providers that support increasing

access to care and making quality-based program improvements;

