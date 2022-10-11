Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1960
PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - Section 2. Repeal.
Section 13 of the act of December 21, 1998 (P.L.1036,
No.137), entitled "An act authorizing the Department of General
Services, with the approval of the Governor, to sell and convey
to Paul A. Balach certain land situate in Scott Township,
Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the
Department of General Services, with the approval of the
Governor, to sell and convey to Everett Foodliner, Inc., a
certain tract of land situate in the Borough of Everett, Bedford
County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the Department
of General Services, with the approval of the Governor and the
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to convey a tract
of land in Cresson Township, Cambria County, to the Cresson Area
Historical Association; authorizing the Department of General
Services, with the approval of the Governor and the Department
of Transportation, to grant and convey to the Columbia Alliance
for Economic Growth certain lands situate in Bloomsburg,
Columbia County; authorizing the Department of General Services,
with the approval of the Governor and the Department of
Transportation, to grant and convey to Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories
certain lands situate in Radnor Township, Delaware County;
authorizing the Department of General Services, with the
approval of the Governor, to sell and convey to Brenda Rae
Miller and Kevin Ray Miller certain land situate in Saltlick
Township, Fayette County, and to sell and convey to Robert
Pritts, Catherine Pritts and Alverta Pritts certain land situate
in Saltlick Township, Fayette County; authorizing and directing
the Department of Transportation, with the approval of the
Governor, to convey to Old Lycoming Township Fire Company a
tract of land situate in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming
