Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1960

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - Section 2. Repeal.

Section 13 of the act of December 21, 1998 (P.L.1036,

No.137), entitled "An act authorizing the Department of General

Services, with the approval of the Governor, to sell and convey

to Paul A. Balach certain land situate in Scott Township,

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the

Department of General Services, with the approval of the

Governor, to sell and convey to Everett Foodliner, Inc., a

certain tract of land situate in the Borough of Everett, Bedford

County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the Department

of General Services, with the approval of the Governor and the

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to convey a tract

of land in Cresson Township, Cambria County, to the Cresson Area

Historical Association; authorizing the Department of General

Services, with the approval of the Governor and the Department

of Transportation, to grant and convey to the Columbia Alliance

for Economic Growth certain lands situate in Bloomsburg,

Columbia County; authorizing the Department of General Services,

with the approval of the Governor and the Department of

Transportation, to grant and convey to Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories

certain lands situate in Radnor Township, Delaware County;

authorizing the Department of General Services, with the

approval of the Governor, to sell and convey to Brenda Rae

Miller and Kevin Ray Miller certain land situate in Saltlick

Township, Fayette County, and to sell and convey to Robert

Pritts, Catherine Pritts and Alverta Pritts certain land situate

in Saltlick Township, Fayette County; authorizing and directing

the Department of Transportation, with the approval of the

Governor, to convey to Old Lycoming Township Fire Company a

tract of land situate in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming

