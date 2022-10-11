Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,487 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1960

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - Section 2. Repeal.

Section 13 of the act of December 21, 1998 (P.L.1036,

No.137), entitled "An act authorizing the Department of General

Services, with the approval of the Governor, to sell and convey

to Paul A. Balach certain land situate in Scott Township,

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the

Department of General Services, with the approval of the

Governor, to sell and convey to Everett Foodliner, Inc., a

certain tract of land situate in the Borough of Everett, Bedford

County, Pennsylvania; authorizing and directing the Department

of General Services, with the approval of the Governor and the

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to convey a tract

of land in Cresson Township, Cambria County, to the Cresson Area

Historical Association; authorizing the Department of General

Services, with the approval of the Governor and the Department

of Transportation, to grant and convey to the Columbia Alliance

for Economic Growth certain lands situate in Bloomsburg,

Columbia County; authorizing the Department of General Services,

with the approval of the Governor and the Department of

Transportation, to grant and convey to Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories

certain lands situate in Radnor Township, Delaware County;

authorizing the Department of General Services, with the

approval of the Governor, to sell and convey to Brenda Rae

Miller and Kevin Ray Miller certain land situate in Saltlick

Township, Fayette County, and to sell and convey to Robert

Pritts, Catherine Pritts and Alverta Pritts certain land situate

in Saltlick Township, Fayette County; authorizing and directing

the Department of Transportation, with the approval of the

Governor, to convey to Old Lycoming Township Fire Company a

tract of land situate in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming

20220SB1352PN1960 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1960

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.