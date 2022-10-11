Senate Resolution 353 Printer's Number 1962
PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - provide the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient
system of public education to serve the needs of this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Under 25 Pa.C.S. § 1327(c)(2), voter registration
materials are required to be made available to every public
school; and
WHEREAS, To comply with the National Voter Registration Act,
Pennsylvania schools are required to provide voter registration
as a part of Individualized Education Programs for students 17
years of age or older to assist in their transition to adult
life; and
WHEREAS, Schools may also comply with this Federal
requirement by providing general school-wide registration
programs offering voter registration opportunities, registration
forms and assistance to all students approaching voting age; and
WHEREAS, The Department of State presents the Governor's
Civic Engagement Award to a school that registers at least 65%
of eligible student voters for the Silver Award and 85% for the
Gold Award; and
WHEREAS, According to Pew Research, only 6% of students
nationally were asked to register to vote in school; and
WHEREAS, It takes a permanent, organized and concerted year-
round commitment in every school to identify, register and
educate eligible students to become informed voters; and
WHEREAS, Research shows that if young voters cast a ballot in
two consecutive elections they are more likely to become
habitual lifetime voters; and
WHEREAS, If young people fail to register or vote in their
first election, they are more likely to disengage for another
decade and will only return to voting in their 30s; and
