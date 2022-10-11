Senate Resolution 353 Printer's Number 1962

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - provide the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient

system of public education to serve the needs of this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Under 25 Pa.C.S. § 1327(c)(2), voter registration

materials are required to be made available to every public

school; and

WHEREAS, To comply with the National Voter Registration Act,

Pennsylvania schools are required to provide voter registration

as a part of Individualized Education Programs for students 17

years of age or older to assist in their transition to adult

life; and

WHEREAS, Schools may also comply with this Federal

requirement by providing general school-wide registration

programs offering voter registration opportunities, registration

forms and assistance to all students approaching voting age; and

WHEREAS, The Department of State presents the Governor's

Civic Engagement Award to a school that registers at least 65%

of eligible student voters for the Silver Award and 85% for the

Gold Award; and

WHEREAS, According to Pew Research, only 6% of students

nationally were asked to register to vote in school; and

WHEREAS, It takes a permanent, organized and concerted year-

round commitment in every school to identify, register and

educate eligible students to become informed voters; and

WHEREAS, Research shows that if young voters cast a ballot in

two consecutive elections they are more likely to become

habitual lifetime voters; and

WHEREAS, If young people fail to register or vote in their

first election, they are more likely to disengage for another

decade and will only return to voting in their 30s; and

