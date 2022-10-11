Submit Release
Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1963

PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1963

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

354

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, CORMAN, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MENSCH,

BROOKS, KANE, HUGHES, REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, KEARNEY,

SANTARSIERO, ARGALL, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT, DILLON,

VOGEL, GORDNER, TOMLINSON, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH,

SCHWANK, BROWNE, COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH, COSTA, MASTRIANO,

BREWSTER AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 11, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 11, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring all Pennsylvania veterans who served during war and

peace on the occasion of Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.

WHEREAS, In 1918, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in

the eleventh month, the world rejoiced and celebrated because,

after four years of bitter war, an armistice was signed that

declared the "war to end all wars" over; and

WHEREAS, November 11 was set aside as Armistice Day in the

United States to remember the sacrifices men and women made

during World War I in order to ensure a lasting peace; and

WHEREAS, On Armistice Day, soldiers who survived the war

marched in parades through their hometowns, and politicians,

public officials and veteran officers gave speeches and held

ceremonies of thanks for the peace they had won; and

WHEREAS, The Congress of the United States voted Armistice

Day a legal holiday in 1938, but Americans realized that the

previous war would not be the last one; and

