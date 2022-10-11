Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1963
PENNSYLVANIA, October 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1963
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
354
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, CORMAN, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MENSCH,
BROOKS, KANE, HUGHES, REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, KEARNEY,
SANTARSIERO, ARGALL, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT, DILLON,
VOGEL, GORDNER, TOMLINSON, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH,
SCHWANK, BROWNE, COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH, COSTA, MASTRIANO,
BREWSTER AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 11, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 11, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring all Pennsylvania veterans who served during war and
peace on the occasion of Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.
WHEREAS, In 1918, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in
the eleventh month, the world rejoiced and celebrated because,
after four years of bitter war, an armistice was signed that
declared the "war to end all wars" over; and
WHEREAS, November 11 was set aside as Armistice Day in the
United States to remember the sacrifices men and women made
during World War I in order to ensure a lasting peace; and
WHEREAS, On Armistice Day, soldiers who survived the war
marched in parades through their hometowns, and politicians,
public officials and veteran officers gave speeches and held
ceremonies of thanks for the peace they had won; and
WHEREAS, The Congress of the United States voted Armistice
Day a legal holiday in 1938, but Americans realized that the
previous war would not be the last one; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16