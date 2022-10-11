Signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Belarus

TAJIKISTAN, October 11 - After the completion of the negotiations, the ceremony of signing of 10 new bilateral documents covering important areas of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Belarus took place.

In the presence of the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Alexander Lukashenko, the following intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed:

Action Plan for the development of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the Executive Body of State Power of the city of Dushanbe and the Executive Committee of the city of Minsk for 2023-2024. This document was signed by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali and the Mayor of the city of Minsk, Vladimir Kukharev.

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the mutual trade facilitation system;

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the field of youth policy;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of combating corruption between the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Belarus;

Agreement between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the field of tourism;

Program "Roadmap" of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Belarus for 2022-2026;

Regulations on the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Belarus on military-technical cooperation;

Agreement on scientific cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on training personnel in the field of virology, microbiology, molecular biology, epidemiology, biotechnology and pharmacology;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan and the National Center for Marketing and Price Study of the Republic of Belarus;

Treaty of friendship and cooperation between the Spitamen district of the Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Mogilev district of the Mogilev Region of the Republic of Belarus.

After the ceremony of signing new documents on cooperation between the heads of state, Emomali Rahmon and Alexander Lukashenko held a press conference for a wide range of journalists following the top-level meeting and negotiations.