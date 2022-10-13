Avere Beauty Now Uses Cartessa Aesthetic Devices at its Pittsburgh MedSpa

Avere Beauty builds on a reputation for the ultimate in skin care treatments, with the Cartessa line of devices and technology.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aestheticians and beauty experts agree, the Cartessa line of devices and technology is the top of the line, gold standard when it comes to effective skin care treatments!

The Avere Beauty MedSpa now uses the Cartessa line of devices at its MedSpa in Lawrenceville, PA, like the MotusXY for painless laser hair removal, the VirtueRF radio frequency for Microneedling, and the Subnovii plasma pen for under eye wrinkles.

“Avere Beauty is unconditionally committed to providing the latest and most effective skin care treatments and now, having the Cartessa line of aesthetic devices adds to the Avere Beauty priority of providing treatments that are safe and completely comfortable for the medspa patient,” explained Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

“The MotusXY MotusXY is the technological breakthrough, synonymous with pain-free laser hair removal for all skin-types.

“VirtueRF radio frequency Microneedling is one of the most in demand aesthetic treatments, with exceptional results and limited to no downtime. VirtueRF offers the utmost precision and sophistication for fine lines and wrinkles, scarring, body treatments and precise applications for eyebags.

“Subnovii (https://www.cartessaaesthetics.com/subnovii) plasma pen for under eye wrinkles, is the aesthetics world’s most advanced technology and allows for more precise application and reduced healing time,” Udavcak said.

With the skilled and certified Avere professionals using the Cartessa line of devices and technology, it underscores the popular Avere Beauty special touch of offering the most effective skin care treatments, the latest equipment, as well as a perfect place to relax, unwind, and leave feeling refreshed and new.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States