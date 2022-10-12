Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,553 in the last 365 days.

Avere Beauty Offers Tetra CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

Avere Beauty now offers CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, skin issues like wrinkles, age and sun spots, sagging, freckles and fine lines are a nagging problem. Now, Avere Beauty MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville have an effective, state-of-the-art (and even relaxing) solution.

Many people have heard about CO2 lasers as the gold standard for treating various skin issues,” says Avere Beauty owner and registered nurse Alyssa Luciano. “They remove damaged skin tissue, stimulate new collagen production while heat energy is delivered to tighten the skin. While it is popular and effective, CO2 laser treatments usually require considerable downtime and some risks while the damaged skin heals.”

The latest technology and treatment is the Tetra Cool Peel laser.

“It’s the newest and terrific way to safely and comfortably deliver the benefits of a traditional CO2 resurfacing treatment. By targeting just the superficial layer of skin tissue, damaged skin is removed revealing younger and healthier looking skin.”

Luciano points out that “A CoolPeel® laser treatment can only be done using the SmartXide Tetra CO2 laser. It is the latest, most advanced CO2 laser, from a company that is a global leader in aesthetic technology.

“Only Tetra can control its output to deliver high energy in extremely short-pulses to deliver impressive superficial, skin resurfacing results without the lingering heat that would traditionally damage the surrounding skin,” she said. “The lack of unnecessary heat is why we call it cool. And it gives an immediate aesthetic effect, with minimal downtime.”

CoolPeel® laser treatments, now available from Avere Beauty MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville, are also an exciting plus for Avere Beauty’s respected reputation as the preferred Pittsburgh and Murrysville choice for the latest and most effective skin care treatments as well as a place to relax, unwind, and leave feeling new.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:
3453 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
United States

Murrysville Location:
5100 Old William Penn Highway
STE 3
Export, PA 15632
United States

Frank Udavcak
Avere Beauty
+1 949-424-8240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Avere Beauty Offers Tetra CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.