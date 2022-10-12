Avere Beauty Offers Tetra CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

Avere Beauty now offers CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, skin issues like wrinkles, age and sun spots, sagging, freckles and fine lines are a nagging problem. Now, Avere Beauty MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville have an effective, state-of-the-art (and even relaxing) solution.

Many people have heard about CO2 lasers as the gold standard for treating various skin issues,” says Avere Beauty owner and registered nurse Alyssa Luciano. “They remove damaged skin tissue, stimulate new collagen production while heat energy is delivered to tighten the skin. While it is popular and effective, CO2 laser treatments usually require considerable downtime and some risks while the damaged skin heals.”

The latest technology and treatment is the Tetra Cool Peel laser.

“It’s the newest and terrific way to safely and comfortably deliver the benefits of a traditional CO2 resurfacing treatment. By targeting just the superficial layer of skin tissue, damaged skin is removed revealing younger and healthier looking skin.”

Luciano points out that “A CoolPeel® laser treatment can only be done using the SmartXide Tetra CO2 laser. It is the latest, most advanced CO2 laser, from a company that is a global leader in aesthetic technology.

“Only Tetra can control its output to deliver high energy in extremely short-pulses to deliver impressive superficial, skin resurfacing results without the lingering heat that would traditionally damage the surrounding skin,” she said. “The lack of unnecessary heat is why we call it cool. And it gives an immediate aesthetic effect, with minimal downtime.”

CoolPeel® laser treatments, now available from Avere Beauty MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville, are also an exciting plus for Avere Beauty’s respected reputation as the preferred Pittsburgh and Murrysville choice for the latest and most effective skin care treatments as well as a place to relax, unwind, and leave feeling new.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States