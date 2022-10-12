At 28.12% CAGR, Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Size Surpass US$ 11.2 Bn By 2030, Forecast | CMI

Custom Market Insights

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market was at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 11.2 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 28.12%

The Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market was estimated at USD 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.2 Bn by 2030, CAGR of roughly 28.12% between 2022 and 2030

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market was estimated at USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 28.12% between 2022 and 2030.

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Overview

Google Glass uses augmented reality to enhance the environment of the real world. But when it comes to virtual reality, this happens to be an immersive process. We can take the example of the VR glass, which provides complete coverage to the eyes, and the experience is immersive. Augmented and virtual reality in the healthcare sector can describe patients’ symptoms. The growth of the market will only be hampered due to technical limitations. Specifications of some computers, all the resolution of these computers may hamper the market’s growth.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the demand for augmented reality and virtual reality applications in the healthcare sector. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a boon for the market’s growth. Research and development activities carried on during this time have provided advances in Technology and provided better software and hardware with reduced costs.

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Growth Drivers

The demand for wearable technologies has increased in recent years. The increased use of augmented and virtual reality has also enhanced the experience of exercise for consumers. The use of this Technology has provided healthcare facilities that are more accessible and also inexpensive.

Using different types of wearable devices like goggles, fit bands, and rings or expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Using these devices for treating patients’ mental health will drive market growth in the coming years. It also helps in the treatment of depression.

It provides a safer environment for the patients due to which the market is expected to grow well in the coming years period the communication between doctors and patients is also enhanced due to the use of these devices, and it also helps in understanding the treatment procedures in a better way which will drive the market growth in the coming years. The use of augmented and virtual reality by psychiatrists and surgeons is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 28.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality market size was valued at around USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) There are many technical limitations in the industry, due to which the usage of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies will be limited. When it comes to a few healthcare conditions, virtual reality may be of no use and will hamper the market’s growth in the coming years. Other restaurants in the market’s growth are the specifications of the computer in use and the resolution of the computer.

D) There has been an increased use of augmented reality and virtual reality in the diagnosis of various diseases, and it also helps in planning a proper path for treatment, due to which the demand for these platforms and technologies is expected to grow in the coming years period to treat anxiety and depression inpatient psychiatrists are making use of these technologies on a large scale.

E) One of the major challenges that hamper the market’s growth is the affordability of augmented and virtual reality platforms. The augmented reality platforms used in healthcare are extremely expensive and complex.

Regional Landscape

The North American region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years period the demand for augmented reality, and virtual reality in the healthcare sector of the North American region has increased to a great extent. The North American region had a market share of about 40 or sentence terms of revenue in the past and is expected to grow well in the coming years.

Many reasons have been instrumental in the market’s growth in the North American region. The constant research and development activities in this region due to the increased investments have proved to be a boon in the market’s growth. Adopting the latest technologies is also beneficial for the market’s growth. Initiatives taken by the government of various regions in the North American region are extremely favorable for market growth. To conduct research in virtual reality, government institutes offer funds to increase the adoption of virtual reality in the healthcare sector.

Key Players

Eon Reality Inc

Layar

Bioflight VR

WorldViz

TheraSimInc

CAE

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Intuitive Surgical

Siemens Ltd

Mindmaze

The Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

By Application

Surgery

Therapy

Education and training

Rehabilitation

Pain management

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

