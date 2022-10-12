North America Hydrogen Powered Engine Market to Accrue 11.3% of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen powered engine market generated $34.7 billion in 2030, and is projected to reach $87.3 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2031 to 2040. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Based on installation, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2030, holding a projected market share nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The retrofit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the proton membrane exchange segment held the largest market share in 2030, holding a projected market share occupying nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global hydrogen powered engine market report include AERODELFT, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc, Alisport Srl, Alstom, Apus Group, BAE systems, BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC, Bell Textron Inc, Cummins Inc, Deere Company, Doosan Mobility Innovation, EMBRAER S.A., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Hitachi, Siemens Mobility, Thales Group, Toyota, URBAN AERONAUTICS LTD, Wabtec, ZEROAVIA, INC.

Based on region, the global hydrogen powered engine market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2030, garnering a projected market share occupying nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe.

