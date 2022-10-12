At 11.8% CAGR, Global LIMS Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 3,712 Million By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The LIMS Market was at US$ 2,198 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3,712 Million by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 11.8% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the study, The Global LIMS Market was estimated at USD 2,198 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,712 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% between 2022 and 2030.

LIMS Market: Overview

A huge amount of data and information is produced in the laboratory system, which needs to be processed and managed to obtain a format that can be accessed when required. A huge amount of data is processed with the help of a laboratory information management system, which has become a very basic need of the pharmaceutical sector.

The key market players have launched technologically advanced systems to attract potential customers. There is a growing need for a high level of management and processing of laboratory information. These options provided by the system by many key market players have boosted the demand for this Product.

LIMS Market: Growth Drivers

The rapid adoption of technologically advanced software and systems by major pharmaceutical companies has greatly boosted the market’s growth. Security concerns have become a very important aspect of the medical sector that needs to be dealt with care; hence, the demand for laboratory information management systems is increasing rapidly.

The increasing demand for laboratory information management systems in the Asia Pacific region has greatly boosted the market’s size. Increasing competition among the key market players to introduce better technologies and software has greatly boosted the market’s size.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the LIMS market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the LIMS market size was valued at around USD 2,198 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,712 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) With the rapidly growing population, the information and data present worldwide are enormous and need to be managed with the help of advanced systems. The high cost associated with such advanced technologies becomes a restraining factor for market growth.

D) Many manufacturers worldwide have shifted to underdeveloped and developing nations to reduce the total cost of production. These nations have hence demanded better laboratory information management systems that can process and handle a huge amount of data produced by huge companies.

E) The absence of a skilled workforce for managing the functions and operations of technologically advanced software hampers the market’s growth to a great extent. The total cost of training a professional to handle such advanced software imposes additional expenditure on the companies and hence challenges the market’s growth to a great extent.

Regional Landscape

The region of North America has emerged as the largest market for laboratory information management systems due to the huge number of pharmaceutical companies in this region. The highly advanced healthcare system in this region processes a huge amount of medical information and data related to the patients, which needs to be managed and processed daily.

The large healthcare industry attributes to major market growth in this sector. The increasing geriatric population residing in this region also proves to be another driving factor for the market growth in North America. The European nations have also emerged as key market players due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector encouraged by the government. The Asia Pacific region is also proving to be an emerging market with significant growth over the years.

Key Players

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

LabWare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Labworks

LabLynx, Inc.

Autoscribe Informatics

Illumina, Inc.

Computing Solutions, Inc.

CloudLIMS.com

AssayNet

Ovation

LAB TRACK

The LIMS Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End User

Life sciences

Petrochemical refineries

Food and beverages

Chemical industry

Agricultural industry

CROP

Environmental testing laboratory

Other industries

By Component

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

