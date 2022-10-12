Asia-Pacific Digital Shipyard Market to Garner 25.8% of CAGR during 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital shipyard market generated $0.84 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global digital shipyard market based on type, technology, capacity, digitalization level, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on capacity, the medium shipyards segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The large shipyards segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global digital shipyard market report include Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc., Aras., AVEVA Group Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group, Dassault Systems, Hexagon AB, iBASEt, Inmarsat Global Limited, Kranendonk Production Systems BV, Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd., Pemamek OY, PROSTEP AG, SAP SE, Siemens, and Wartsila.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

