A New Look for a Maryland Icon

On Friday, Stefan Woehlke, postdoctoral associate in historic preservation, and graduate student Janet Adesina used laser scanning and 2D imaging to create a reference for the conservationists: “the most accurate real-world representation of Frederick Douglass Square,” he said.

He wasn’t kidding. Woehlke and Adesin stood their device in a tripod that rotated very slowly as it took 45 million measurements from just one scan over the course of 10 minutes. In total, the pair planned to gather 18 to 20 scans.

The statue by British sculptor Andrew Edwards and the surrounding Frederick Douglass Square were dedicated in 2015, honoring his role in advocating for social justice, his place in Maryland history and his ties to Ireland, where he spent time in 1845 and 1887. He was born in Talbot County, Md., then was sent as a teen to Baltimore, where he learned to read and write and eventually escaped bondage and headed to New York City.

The statue depicts Douglass as a young man, in mid-speech with one arm raised dramatically, while the plaza features some of his memorable quotes as well as Maryland and Irish plantings.

“Frederick Douglass Square was created to teach what Douglass has advocated, as well as what he continues to inspire us to do,” said the late Distinguished University Professor Ira Berlin, who led the faculty group that fundraised for its construction, at its dedication. “We memorialize Frederick Douglass in the center of campus in a space that is both classroom and monument. It is a place to contemplate and celebrate the ideals that Douglass exemplified.”