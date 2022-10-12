Going All out to Bring the 2027 World University Games to Chungcheong

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long journey for Chungcheong region's aspiration to co-host the 2027 Summer World University Games (formerly the Universiade, referred to hereinafter as WUG-World University Games) is coming to an end.





After four cities and provinces in Chungcheong region (Daejeon, Sejong, Chungbuk and Chungnam) have agreed to jointly host the Games in July 2020, they were selected as a domestic host city by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee and approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2021, and with the approval from the Ministry of Economy and Finance in July 2022, the domestic administrative process was completed.

In addition, during two due diligence sessions held by the International University Sports Federation (hereinafter referred to as FISU) between July and August this year, a document with one-million signatures was presented expressing the wishes of the nation and explaining in detail

The reasons and justification for bringing the event to the Chungcheong region:

The vision and concept

The facilities and infrastructure

The operation of the Games

The financial plan.

In response, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, who visited the Chungcheong region as a member of the evaluation team, gave a positive evaluation of the event planning. "The financial and administrative support from the central and local governments is very strong and I was impressed by the concept of using the competition to develop the Chungcheong region into a megacity".

The Summer and Winter World University Games are held every two years respectively, and the Summer Games are the world's largest comprehensive college student-centered sports event with 15,000 athletes from 150 countries.

The Chungcheong Megacity Bid Committee will use the remaining time to make all-out efforts to prepare for the final announcement of the FISU General Assembly in Brussels, Belgium in November, ensuring there will be no regrets about hosting the 2027 WUG, a historical turning point for the Chungcheong region, the heart of Korea.

