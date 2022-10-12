Home Qatar Airways appoints Airline Rep Services as GSA for Fiji

Qatar Airways has appointed Airline Rep Services as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for its passenger business in Fiji.

The appointment will assist Qatar Airways in strengthening its presence and outreach to potential customers in the South West Pacific market and will feed into Qatar Airways’ Australia & New Zealand flights to/from Doha and its extensive network beyond. This partnership includes providing sales, marketing, and overall sales support services to the travel trade in Fiji.

Gabrielle Vicari, General Manager of Airline Rep Services said: “We are honoured and proud to be representing a multiple award-winning airline and respected brand in the global airline scene. We look forward in growing Qatar Airways’ presence in the South West Pacific region as its offline GSA partner in Fiji”.

Group CEO, Ram Chhabra also commented “We are proud to see the Airline Rep Services business grow from strength to strength. Our Fiji operations have a had a steady growth over the last few years and I am confident that there is much more to come under the strong leadership of Gabrielle. Having Qatar Airways as a GSA partner airline is an honour for Airline Rep Services”.

Qatar Airways Vice President of Sales for Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific & Indian Subcontinent, Jared Lee said: “As the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways continues to strive for excellence in all areas of the business and we are delighted to be working with a partner like Airline Rep Services that share a similar aspiration. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Fiji and provide an unrivalled experience to all passengers.”