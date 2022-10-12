Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,425 in the last 365 days.

Qatar Airways appoints Airline Rep Services as GSA for Fiji

Qatar Airways has appointed Airline Rep Services as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for its passenger business in Fiji.

The appointment will assist Qatar Airways in strengthening its presence and outreach to potential customers in the South West Pacific market and will feed into Qatar Airways’ Australia & New Zealand flights to/from Doha and its extensive network beyond. This partnership includes providing sales, marketing, and overall sales support services to the travel trade in Fiji.

Gabrielle Vicari, General Manager of Airline Rep Services said: “We are honoured and proud to be representing a multiple award-winning airline and respected brand in the global airline scene. We look forward in growing Qatar Airways’ presence in the South West Pacific region as its offline GSA partner in Fiji”.

Group CEO, Ram Chhabra also commented “We are proud to see the Airline Rep Services business grow from strength to strength. Our Fiji operations have a had a steady growth over the last few years and I am confident that there is much more to come under the strong leadership of Gabrielle. Having Qatar Airways as a GSA partner airline is an honour for Airline Rep Services”.

Qatar Airways Vice President of Sales for Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific & Indian Subcontinent, Jared Lee said: “As the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways continues to strive for excellence in all areas of the business and we are delighted to be working with a partner like Airline Rep Services that share a similar aspiration. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Fiji and provide an unrivalled experience to all passengers.”

You just read:

Qatar Airways appoints Airline Rep Services as GSA for Fiji

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.