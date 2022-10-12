Manchin, Capito Announce $44 Million to Fight Drug Epidemic in West Virginia

October 11, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $44,337,509 through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. This funding will provide resources that increase access to treatment and support the continuum of prevention and recovery services for individuals struggling with substance use disorder in West Virginia.





“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. Combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and expanding access to treatment for substance use disorder across the state is crucial to addressing this crisis. I am pleased SAMHSA is investing more than $44 million in our state to help expand treatment and recovery services, as well as strengthen prevention efforts. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I fought to ensure that resources to fight the drug epidemic get to the states that have been hit the hardest, including West Virginia, and I will continue advocating for funding to combat the drug epidemic in the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.