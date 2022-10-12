mHealth Market Size in Asia-Pacific Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | CAGR 35.8%

mHealth market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific mHealth market Size is estimated to register a high CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period of 2015-2020, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. In 2014, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors and cardiac monitors collectively accounted over two-thirds share in the Asia-Pacific mHealth device marketand would continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. China was the largest country market in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, rising disposable incomes and a large presence of local manufacturers would boost the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players profiled in this report include - Philips healthcare, Omron HealthCare Inc., Bayer Healthcare, LifeWatch, Masimo Corporation, Sanofi, Boston Scientific, AT&T Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Mobile health (mHealth) is an area of electronic health (eHealth) that offers revolutionized healthcare services through uniquesmartphone based technologies that enable the remote monitoring of patients. Increasing adoption of smartphones, growing awareness of newer technologies and increasing consumer preferences towards healthy lifestyles are prime factors that supplement the adoption of mHealth devices. Moreover, the continued growth in coverage of mobile cellular networks and increasing count of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, including others would further drive the growth of the Asia Pacific mHealth market. However, lower accuracy, weak reimbursement coverage and low adoption of devices among aging population are factors that could hinder the market growth.

In the Asia-Pacific mHealth services market, monitoring was the largest revenue generating segment, accounting for about half of the mHealth services market share in 2014. Key factors responsible for the growth of Asia Pacific mHealth services market include increasing government initiatives, growing awareness among patient population among others.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• In 2014, mobile operators segment held a dominant shareinthe Asia Pacific mHealth market by stakeholders.

• Blood glucose meters segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate in the Asia Pacific mHealth devices market, registering a CAGR of 44.4% during the forecast period.mhealth market.

• Among all geographies, India is projected as one of the most lucrative markets, registering a CAGR of 42.6%

• In 2014, Cardiovascular application segment held leading position in the overall

