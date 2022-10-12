Dynamo Joins Asia-Pacific Private Equity and Venture Capital Community at AVCJ Forum

Increased Demand for FinTech Innovation among Asia-Pacific VC and PE Firms Leads Dynamo to Host Roundtable & Exhibit at Premier Private Markets Conference

November 15 – 17, 2022, Dynamo Software executives will meet a growing market of alternative investment companies looking for tech-based solutions to manage complex investment operations at the 35th AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum in Singapore.

According to Forbes, venture capitalists (VCs) want more alpha investments – those that can return 100 times more for early investors. And, the VCs are focused on Southeast Asia to make this happen. The region boasts a large number of unicorns with predictions for even more in the future. To better manage their investment workflows, monitor and manage their portfolios, and drive deals to the finish line, VCs and their private equity (PE) counterparts are rapidly adopting cloud-based platforms like those developed by Dynamo Software.

"Dynamo's platform is equipped to handle the complexity of investor communications and relations, while also empowering VC and PE firms to focus on high-touch relationships. The platform achieves this by automating much of the investment workflow process," explained Dynamo CEO Hank Boughner. "We look forward to engaging in-person with a number of private market stakeholders at the forum. We know they are eager to adopt a flexible platform that can align with their investment strategies, and frankly, enable them to close more deals in a highly competitive marketplace. We're excited for the one-on-one discussions and engagement with the APAC VC and PE community at AVCJ."

During the AVCJ forum, Dynamo will exhibit at table #6. Additionally, the company will host an exclusive roundtable focused on the challenges today's VC and PE firms face in a volatile global market. The session will address how private investment firms can best maximize their investment workflows to manage against an ongoing worldwide talent shortage. Alternative investments experts and APAC sales directors Adam Gabrielsen and Henry Wadsworth will moderate the discussion.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo Software's mission is to be the leading global, end-to-end cloud software platform for the alternatives ecosystem, serving the information sharing and analytical data needs of our constituents. Since 1998, the company has been providing industry-tailored, highly-configurable investment management, reporting, and data management cloud software solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Dynamo's cloud-based solutions serve the private investment landscape including private equity and venture capital funds, real estate investment firms, infrastructure, hedge funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, prime brokers, funds of funds, family offices, and fund administrators. The Dynamo™ platform has improved productivity across the alternatives ecosystem, including CRM, fundraising, deal management, research management, investor servicing, portfolio management, and compliance teams worldwide. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, please visit www.DynamoSoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006076/en/