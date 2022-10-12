Nour Kaadan – A Solution-driven Growth Consultant Giving Emerging Entrepreneur Wings To Fly In The Business World

Nour Kaadan is the founder of Growth Academy, senior advisory, and a highly sought-after business growth consultant responsible for the exponential growth of companies, with 15 years of leadership, business development, and top managerial experience. She is an industry speaker, a business growth mentor, and a Judge for the Gulf Sustainability Awards.

Nour is a lifelong entrepreneur with an exceptional talent for growth and expansion. She began her first business at the age of 26 and became a self-made millionaire at the age of 28. By the age of 38, she was leading a sustainability construction consulting business, an IoT technology firm for smart buildings, and an Academy for Growth firm. She was named one of the 20 most influential business icons in 2022 for her achievements and positive contribution.

To date, her first company ECOBUILD, with a multi 7 figures annual revenue, has done over 300 high-profile sustainable projects in the middle east, reducing 40 million kilograms of carbon dioxide and achieving targeted goals for net-zero energy and net-zero carbon, and facilitating the journey towards net positive impact.

Today, she shares her breakthrough approaches in private mentoring circles, where she helps entrepreneurs, CEOs, and company owners scale up and flourish, and where she shares her extensive business expertise and knowledge, specifically for Empowering Women in Business.

Nour’s advice to succeed in business today, you need to be flexible and have good planning and organizational skills.

In her opinion, “Anyone can start a business by just declaring they’re in a business. Just provide a good or service in exchange for money to get started. Making your business effective and sustainable is the difficult part. When the business reaches the sustaining stage, you are merely maintaining it. You must put a lot of effort into growing it after starting and before maintaining it. In order to satisfy customer demand for your good or service, you need innovation, resources, and skill.”

But what you can do to achieve success?

As a business owner, you must focus on five key factors to create a successful business:

1- Maintain the right mindset:

To succeed and scale up more quickly, you must develop a certain set of abilities, knowledge, and growth mindset, which includes your big goals for the company and for yourself, your operational skills in carrying out crucial tasks like creating, producing, marketing, and managing distribution, as well as your managerial skills and willingness to delegate authority and supervise the work of others. and your strategic aptitude for assessing the future while balancing the company's strengths and weaknesses with your own objectives and goals.

2- Ensure Financial Stability:

Your full accessibility and familiarity with the current financial data of your company is a crucial component of its success. As your company expands, it's crucial to monitor and scale certain elements, including as your ability to borrow money, depth management, and a steady cash flow.

3- The Right fluency of Resources:

This refers to both Human and Business Resources and includes the caliber of individuals you hire and employ, particularly at the management and staff levels; customer relations; market share; supplier relations; manufacturing and distribution processes; technology; and reputation. These factors all give the company a position in its industry and market and aid in carrying out and keeping your clients' promises.

4- Strong Systems:

In terms of how advanced information, planning, and control systems are. This may be seen in the operations tracked by a group of key performance indicators. To maintain their validity and alignment with the rate of growth for the other crucial components, such as customer base changes, employee feedback, market changes, financial changes, etc., these systems should be checked at least quarterly. Your systems and processes are affected and changed by all of these other mentioned factors.

5- Business Agility:

This is the capacity to renew, adapt, and change swiftly in an environment that is rapidly changing, uncertain, and unstable. And with the current levels of market volatility, ambiguity, uncertainty, and globalization, this is starting to hold true for any organization. Being flexible and fast to adapt to change is essential if you want to capitalize on it and turn it into an opportunity. This may be achieved by organizing the business in a way that recognizes the stability and adaptability of its people, procedures, and organizational structure.

You can easily accelerate and scale your business to develop wealth, live the lifestyle of your desires, and make the impact you want by maintaining constant attention to the five factors mentioned above.

Finally, having a circle of trusted advisors or mentors helps speed up the process of reaching your growth objectives.

With Nour’s accomplishments and extensive business experience, her expertise can shorten the path for you and your business to create exponential growth and sustain success.

You can reach out and get her advice and help through coaching programs, masterminds' mentorship circles, and business growth academy, and solicit her guidance and assistance in expanding and scaling your company.

