Carl Black Roswell offers low APR financing on CarBravo Tier Vehicles

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell offers buyers low APR financing on CarBravo Tier Vehicles at the dealership. Drivers who are interested in financing a pre-owned vehicle are encouraged to consider one of these vehicles in order to take advantage of the offer. Carl Black Roswell offers a variety of used vehicles as well as new Buick and GMC models.

CarBravo Tier Vehicles are recent model year used vehicles with low mileage. To be more specific, CarBravo Tier Vehicles are those from the past five model years, so right now they span from 2017 up to 2022 model year vehicles. For mileage, a vehicle must have between zero and 99,999 miles driven in order to qualify as a CarBravo Tier Vehicle. Being from recent model years and having low mileage is one way that CarBravo Tier Vehicles are ensured to be of the highest quality for buyers.

A low APR financing of just 0.9% APR is available for these CarBravo Tier Vehicles. For drivers, a low APR financing offer means less money spent on interest. A low APR can help drivers save money on a vehicle purchase, and 0.9% is a great rate.

Drivers can find available CarBravo Tier Vehicles online or in person at Carl Black Roswell. Drivers who would like to shop from home should head to the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com. From there, they can find a link to the dealership's CarBravo Tier Vehicle inventory at the top of the site. Drivers who visit in person can work with a team member to find what they're looking for.

Individuals interested in learning more about special offers at the dealership should visit or get in touch with the dealership. Contact information, business hours, and an address can be found on the dealership website.

