Keratosis Pilaris Treatment Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Keratosis Pilaris Treatment Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Market Overview:

Keratosis Pilaris Treatment market size was valued US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Keratosis pilaris is a commonplace skin sickness that causes small bumps to your palms, legs, or buttocks. Bumps form while there may be an excessive amount of keratin on your pores and skin. Moisturizers and prescription creams are used to help and enhance the appearance of the skin. By the age of 30, the trouble commonly is going away.

Market Dynamics

Advancement in the remedy of Keratosis Pilaris is expected to power marketplace increase.

Chlorine dioxide compound is a top notch antibacterial and anti-inflammatory substance that is non-poisonous to humans. It's a risky gasoline at excessive concentrations. Still, while it is dissolved in water and administered to human tissue, it is inactivated through an intracellular defense mechanism, so there are no damaging outcomes.

In keratosis pilaris, it has been located to be an powerful cleansing agent. Moreover, it functions as a keratolytic with the aid of neutralizing reactive oxygen molecules and destroying the intramolecular and intermolecular disulfide bonds that stabilize keratin. It most effective reacts with some precise amino acids and does not oxidize lipids, carbohydrates, or other natural compounds. Cysteine, tyrosine, tryptophan, methionine, proline, hydroxyproline, and histidine are among the amino acids it reacts with, with cysteine, methionine, tyrosine, and tryptophan constituting the general public of its biologic action.

Therefore, there is an improved demand for the treatment of Keratosis Pilaris. Thus, from the above statements, the market is expected to force within the forecast period.

Complications associated with Keratosis Pilaris Treatment are expected to abate the market increase.

Patients are frequently distressed about the beauty look of the situation. Scarring as a consequence of the affected person rupturing the lesions traumatically is some other trouble that might occur. Lack of consciousness approximately the significance of the usage of the prescribed topical treatments and now not manipulating the lesions are some elements the market is expected to hamper inside the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Modality Type

Over-the-Counter

Prescription

By Treatment Type

Topical Exfoliates

Topical retinoids

Laser treatment

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Competitive Landscape

Major key players in the keratosis pilaris treatment market are Neostrata Company, Inc., SLMD Skincare, Galderma, Touch Skin Care, Nip + Fab, Neutrogena, Eucerin, AmLactin, CeraVe, First Aid Beauty.

