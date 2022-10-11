Submit Release
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, October 11 - Following the expanded meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The “Decision of the meeting of the First Interstate Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

“The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeyev.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeyev.

“The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a sister city relationship between the city of Baku of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov and Mayor of Bishkek Emilbek Abdykadyrov.

“The Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kutmanova.

“The Protocol on Cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Social Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakhtiyar Aliyev.

“The Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023-2025” was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

“The Agreement on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov and Minister of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic Askarbek Dzhanybekov.

“The Agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic” was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobayev.

