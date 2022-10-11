MEDIA RELEASE: Signing of the Pacific UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027

SAMOA, October 11 - October 11, 2022

Since August 2021, United Nations (UN) teams across the Pacific have worked closely with Pacific governments, civil society, development partners, and the Council of Regional Organizations of the Pacific (CROP), to develop the Pacific UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027 (The Framework).

The Framework acts as the blueprint for the work of the UN across 14 Pacific Island countries over the next five years (2023-2027), ensuring UN efforts align with the development plans and aspirations of each nation, and best supporting it to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As well as aligning itself to the national development plans of individual countries, The Framework is also fully aligned to the recently launched ‘2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent’, Samoa Development Pathways and other important strategic document.

The Government of Samoa endorsed the Framework, with the Prime Minister, Hon. Fiame Mata’afa, joining UN Resident Coordinator to Cook Islands, Samoa, Niue, and Tokelau, Dr Simona Marinescu, to sign it on October 11, 2022.

The Framework will contribute to a Pacific region where all people, leaving no place behind, are equal and free to exercise their fundamental rights, enjoy gender equality and peace, are resilient to existential threats, and live in harmony with the blue continent.

To ensure this, the UN will support the national development priorities across four outcomes:

PLANET: By 2027, people, communities and institutions are more empowered and resilient to face diverse shocks and disasters, especially related to climate change, and ecosystems and biodiversity are better protected, managed and restored.

PEOPLE: By 2027, more people, particularly those at risk of being left behind, benefit from more equitable access to resilient, and gender-responsive, quality basic services, food security/nutrition and social protection systems.

PROSPERITY: By 2027, more people, especially those at risk of being left behind, contribute to and benefit from sustainable, resilient, diversified, inclusive and human-centred socio-economic systems with decent work and equal livelihoods opportunities, reducing inequalities and ensuring shared prosperity.

PEACE: By 2027, people enjoy and contribute to more accountable, inclusive, resilient and responsive governance systems that promote gender equality, climate security, justice and peace, ensure participation, and protect their human rights.