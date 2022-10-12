Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,381 in the last 365 days.

Antiferromagnetic hybrids achieve important functionality for spintronic applications

Antiferromagnets have zero net magnetization and are insensitive to external magnetic field perturbations. These spintronic devices, as they are called, hold great promise for creating future ultra-fast and energy-efficient information storage, processing and transmission platforms, researchers have discovered, potentially leading to faster and more energy-efficient computers. 

To be useful for applications in everyday life, however, the devices need to operate at room temperature. One of the key ingredients in realizing antiferromagnetic spintronics -- the rotational movement, or spin, of an electron, which can affect magnetic strength and direction -- is the injection of spin current at the antiferromagnetic interface, researchers say.

A team led by Igor Barsukov of the University of California, Riverside, along with colleagues at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf, the University of Utah and the University of California, Irvine, has now demonstrated efficient spin transport in an antiferromagnet/ferromagnet hybrid that works up to room, rather than icy-cold, temperatures.

Results of the study, which was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, appear in Physical Review Research. "Our results demonstrate a significant advancement toward the realization of room temperature antiferromagnetic spintronics devices," said Barsukov.

You just read:

Antiferromagnetic hybrids achieve important functionality for spintronic applications

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.