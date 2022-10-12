DINGDONG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited - DDL

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 24, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL), if they purchased or acquired the Company’s American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Dingdong and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was disregarding food safety responsibilities, failing to deliver on its stated commitment to provide “fresh” groceries to customers; (ii) the Company’s quality control measures were inadequate, exposing it to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Mccormack v. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd., et al, No. 22-cv-7273.

