September Quarterly Report Webinar
/EIN News/ -- Perth, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/October 12, 2022/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Thursday October 20, 2022.
CALL DETAILS
|
Australia: Thursday October 20, 2022
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|
Canada: Wednesday October 19, 2022
Vancouver – 3:00pm
Toronto – 6:00pm
|
UK: Wednesday October 19, 2022
London – 11:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_11EsBV1KSNqK1yjfD2AAXQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 817 2416 2683
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
|
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com
ABN: 27 106 808 986
WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM
|
CONTACTS:
Phil Russo
Investor Relations
+61 478 138 628
phil.russo@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbXFn5drre
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.