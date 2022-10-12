Chubb, USI Insurance Join Family Enterprise USA as New Sponsors Supporting Family Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two major insurance companies focused on wealth management and family businesses, Chubb Insurance and USI Insurance, have joined Family Enterprise USA as new sponsors.
Chubb (NYSE: CB), the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and the leading commercial lines insurer in the U.S., provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance. It also offers specialty wealth management services to family businesses.
USI Insurance, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, serves over 500,000 clients with their property & casualty, employee benefit, personal risk and retirement needs. Based in Valhalla, New York, USI was named top insurance employer for last five years by Insurance Business Magazine.
“We are delighted to have both these insurance leaders, Chubb Insurance and USI Insurance, support our organization as sponsors,” said Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA. “Both of these firms bring unique perspectives to the challenges family businesses face today,” Soldano said. “Their experts and insights will help us make a difference for family businesses everywhere in the country.” Soldano is also President of Family Enterprise USA’s sister advocacy organization, Policy and Taxation Group, based here.
Zurich-based Chubb has over $200 billion in assets and operations in 54 countries and territories. It employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. It is an underwriting company, and assesses, assumes, and manages risk. The company serves multinational corporations, multi-generational family businesses, mid-size companies and small businesses with property and casualty insurance and risk engineering services. It has a special focus on affluent and high net worth individuals with substantial assets to protect.
USI Insurance, started in 1994 with a single office and $6.5 million in revenue, is now approaching $2 billion in revenue with more than 9,000 associates in approximately 200 offices across the country. The company offers property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, family enterprises, middle market companies, smaller firms, and individuals.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
Pat Soldano
