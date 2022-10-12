Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken underscored the depth of the bilateral relationship, including our commitment to European security and energy security. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Norway’s sustained humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed cooperation on global challenges, including maintaining a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative Arctic region.