Adults and Youth Working Together to Create Socioeconomic Change

Youthful Savings Launches its Community Investment Fund

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings Marketplace, by parent company Youthful Savings, is excited to announce the launch of a new mentorship program that brings youth and adults together in order to solve socioeconomic disparities. In these challenging times where global inflation and war continue to drive poverty levels up, Youthful Savings (YS) is committed to providing hope to the next generation of world citizens - the youth. By engaging youth in necessary, real-world socioeconomic education through The Learning Marketplace (TLM) and launching youth businesses through Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), YS is committed to bringing peace and prosperity to the world through the power of empowered youth.

As youth are expanding their businesses, it is important that they are well capitalized. YS has risen to the challenge by launching the Youthful Savings Foundation (YSF). As a 501(c)(3) public foundation, YSF is helping adults partake in the efforts. Engaged mentors can make a tax-deductible yearly contribution to YSF’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). This fund allows youth to apply for a revenue-based term sheet that helps them expand their business by holding inventory and launching new products and services. Investors in the CIF are encouraged to become engaged mentors to the youth by becoming their business consultants.

“Being a part of Youthful Savings’ learning ecosystem has helped me become more confident and gives me hope that I can be the change the world needs. Charles Rothenberg, founder of Roth Construction Solutions, is a successful entrepreneur and my mentor. It’s amazing how much he cares about my growth!”

-Kene Tabansi, Founder and CEO of Kraft on the Youthful Savings Marketplace.

YS is also launching a fall dinner series called Youth, Art and Good Vibes. Engaged mentors and investors in the CIF are encouraged to meet with top-performing YSM youth in person and help them grow both personally and professionally. Youth, Art and Good Vibes will take place in New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and Paris, France. Art by emerging artists - Myles Nurse, Kat Smiley and Hellena Jones Elbiling - will be available for sale. All proceeds benefit YSF.

Youthful Savings is committed to creating a more inclusive economy built on the concept of kind capitalism through bottom-up economics. By investing in youth at a young age, youth are able to recreate the world economy - an economy built on compassion, collaboration and contribution.

About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com