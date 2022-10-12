Off Market Real Estate Sales Plummet 27% According to Professional Homebuyers
The real estate market is finally showing the effects of inflation and high interest rates that have rocked our economy.
Don't try to time the market. Instead, spend time in the real estate market. You'll have an easier time identifying the bottom that way.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt that the real estate industry is finally feeling the effects of the macroeconomic turbulence that we’ve endured over the past months. Inflation is up, encouraging the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates and discourage consumer spending. Because of this shift within our economy, borrowing money to purchase a home through a mortgage is now vastly more expensive than it was over the past few years. Higher interest rates have led to homebuyers retracting their offers and fewer properties reaching the closing table.
— Marcus Shelling
What does this mean for off market real estate sales? First, let’s take a step back and define an off market real estate deal. This is when a property is sold between a buyer and seller without being publicly listed on the market. Commonly, this occurs when real estate investing companies reach out directly to homeowners about wanting to buy their property. After negotiation, they strike up a deal and continue with the transaction without the property being blasted out to other homebuyers that search for houses online.
We asked Shaun Martin, Founder of We Buy Houses in Denver, what shifts he has experienced in the Colorado real estate market. “We’ve seen volume slow quite a bit. Our company went from 32 closings per quarter to 23 closings in Q3 of this year. When your average of 32 drops that much, you know it’s a bad sign. As a Colorado cash buyer that has been purchasing homes for nearly over 13 years, I haven’t seen such a market drop since the last major real estate crash.” Shaun went on to describe how off market real estate may continue to take a hit if interest rates don’t improve.
Overall, fewer homeowners are interested in selling their houses. If they sell now, many cannot afford to buy another suitable home because of the high interest rates and expensive mortgages. This is discouraging many homeowners from selling, which is decreasing the off market real estate transaction in different areas of the county.
Other markets are experiencing similar troubling times. For example, Southern California markets have cooled to the point where values are decreasing in certain areas. Sellers are forced to take a hit on their prices in order to find a buyer willing to purchase their home. Brotherly Love RE, a professional home buyer in San Diego, stated that their number of sales has also dropped since the spring of this year.
“Homeowners are starting to contact us that are underwater. They owe more than their property is worth. If they bought within the past 12-18 months and need to sell their home, they could be in trouble. Our volume has dropped considerably since about April. Less off market deals have been floating around for most homebuyers in SoCal.” Brotherly Love Real Estate continued to state that they can help homeowners to sell a house fast in San Diego if time is their priority. They offer a 3-week close, which can help people get out of a tough situation if speed is required. However, they went on to state that finances were the biggest hurdle that they noticed homeowners in San Diego, CA were facing.
The real estate landscape is looking grim. Whether homeowners are deciding to sell their houses on or off market, the overall number of sales seems to be decreasing. Homeowners are getting stuck in their current residences because of high interest rates and expensive mortgages. Will things turn around soon? The real estate market typically declines and rises up slowly. Any major shift likely won’t happen overnight, but it could lead to the next real estate bull run.
