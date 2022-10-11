State Bar aims to reveal closed attorney discipline cases

(Subscription required) The State Bar will begin next month disclosing information on closed attorney disciplinary cases, unless the Supreme Court disagrees with the new policy that the bar said is part of its plan to increase transparency.
