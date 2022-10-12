Irish Business Process Outsourcing Specialist Sremium Group Launches New Website

Press photo of Jim Moore, Co-Founder and CEO; Sean O'Dwyer, Co-Founder and CIO. Both are holding a Sremium logo board. Sremium Group logo

Sremium Group, a global business process outsourcing specialist headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is excited to announce the launch of its new website.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sremium Group, a global business process outsourcing specialist headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is excited to announce the launch of its new website.

The new website ties the strands together of the technology, transport and shared mobility experts, creating a unified singular source of information. A clearly defined 'wish-list' of services is detailed on each page, including the group's work on the public bike share scheme in Ireland, its transformative success with port operations in Dakar, Senegal, and its best-in-class call centre business in Varna, Bulgaria.

"The launch of www.sremium.com allows our customers to finally see the full breadth of our expertise in one location," said Jim Moore, CEO and Co-founder.

Sremium Group is the parent organisation of a group of eight technology companies with common directors and talented diverse teams that have been writing best-in-class software and providing commercial services to an Irish and global client base since 2003. The company's products are trusted by hundreds of thousands of end-users on a daily basis.

With expertise in diverse sectors including transport infrastructure, shared mobility, payment architecture, back office administration and fulfilment services, Sremium Group is one of Ireland’s most successful venture capitalist development vehicles.

Recent successes include:

Expanding the Transport for Ireland public bike share scheme to Waterford, adding 220 bikes across 14 stations in the city.

Winning the Irish government public tender to supply Irish Rail with a digitised fixed fines solution.

Hitting a daily record of processing over 2,500 trucks through the Port of Dakar, Senegal.

About Sremium Group

The company was founded by Jim Moore and Sean O’Dwyer and has since pioneered and thrived, backed by its amazing customer service and attention to detail. It has produced best in class software and project management services for clients in Europe, The United States of America and Middle East.

Solutions are designed for today as well as tomorrow. Our low code platform solution adds the ability to kick-start your projects in the quickest time possible.

