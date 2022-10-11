Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,506 in the last 365 days.

Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Geneva, Switzerland, 12 to 14 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Geneva, Switzerland from 12 to 14 October to attend the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) Summit at the invitation of Swiss President Ignacio Cassis.

 

Minister Balakrishnanwill deliver a speech and take part in apanel discussion at GESDA’s High Level Ministerial Session on 14 October 2022. He will also call on Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and meet World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 OCTOBER 2022

You just read:

Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Geneva, Switzerland, 12 to 14 October 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.