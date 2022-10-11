Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Geneva, Switzerland, 12 to 14 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Geneva, Switzerland from 12 to 14 October to attend the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) Summit at the invitation of Swiss President Ignacio Cassis.

Minister Balakrishnanwill deliver a speech and take part in apanel discussion at GESDA’s High Level Ministerial Session on 14 October 2022. He will also call on Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and meet World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 OCTOBER 2022