Eagle Global in Growth Mode: Doubles in Size and Expands Executive Team

Eagle Global ("Eagle"), a women and minority-owned distributed gaming provider based in Georgia, today announced that it has more than doubled the size of its business and expanded its executive team. Within the past six months, Eagle has doubled its customer base through a combination of M&A and organic growth, expanded its value proposition, and grown employee count. This continued momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for the right partner from current and future customers who share Eagle's values and focus on compliance.

"Over the past six months, we have focused heavily on institutionalizing the business, our compliance processes and customer service, all of which help attract additional customers and partners. Our rapid growth is the result of our team's ability to serve our customers and to partner with operators who share our values and focus on compliance. We continue to be active acquirers of routes in our market especially with like-minded operators," said Sachin Malhotra, Vice President at Eagle.

The company also announced the appointment of Michael Shanahan as its Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Mike brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience as a banker, engineer, and operator. "We are thrilled to have Mike on board. His background and experience operating high growth businesses coupled with his integrity are just some of the reasons we are delighted to have Mike on our team," said Michelle Franklin, CEO of Eagle. "The Eagle team has the talent, character, and strategic focus on growth that I see in successful growing organizations. I'm excited to join the team along that path," said, Mike Shanahan, COO & CFO.

"We are impressed by the performance of the Eagle team, their approach to disciplined M&A, in addition to their strong focus on compliance. We look forward to our continued partnership with Eagle as they continue to differentiate themselves from other players in the space through their unique value proposition and strong management team that is helping expand their footprint both organically and through acquisitions in the COAM market," said the team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) who continues to back Eagle following their financing earlier this year.

About Eagle Global

Eagle Global is a Class B Master COAM License owner and operator in the state of Georgia. With a route that extends to almost every corner of the state, a team with over 40 years of industry experience across operations, private equity, and retail, Eagle services the needs of hundreds of customers through its team of skilled technicians and operators. With its partnership with Goldman Sachs, Eagle is actively looking to acquire or partner with other industry operators here in Georgia while continuing to build on its organic growth. For more information, please visit www.eagleglobalinc.com.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs GS, we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of June 30, 2022. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1996, the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is one of the world's largest private credit investors with over $100 billion in assets across direct lending, mezzanine debt, hybrid capital and asset-based lending strategies. Our deep industry and product knowledge, extensive relationships and global footprint position us to deliver scaled outcomes with speed and certainty, supporting companies from the lower middle market to large cap in size. Follow us on LinkedIn.

