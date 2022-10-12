Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,679 in the last 365 days.

CON EDISON TO REPORT 3rd QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 3

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) ED plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2022 earnings on November 3, 2022 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest owners of solar electric projects in North America, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-report-3rd-quarter-2022-earnings-on-november-3-301646564.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.

You just read:

CON EDISON TO REPORT 3rd QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 3

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.