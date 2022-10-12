Media advisory - Member of Parliament George Chahal to make an announcement on the climate action incentive payment in Calgary
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta, will make an announcement on the climate action incentive payments.
|
Event:
|
Press conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (MDT)
|
Location:
|
Franklin Industrial
|
|
2710 3rd Ave NE, Unit 143
|
|
Calgary, Alberta
Media representatives are encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c9252.html