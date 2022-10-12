Submit Release
Media advisory - Member of Parliament George Chahal to make an announcement on the climate action incentive payment in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta, will make an announcement on the climate action incentive payments.

Event:  

Press conference

Date:  

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (MDT)

Location:

Franklin Industrial 

2710 3rd Ave NE, Unit 143

Calgary, Alberta

Media representatives are encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

