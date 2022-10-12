Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,694 in the last 365 days.

Assurant to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News Release on November 1, 2022; Live Audio Webcast on November 2, 2022

Assurant, Inc. AIZ, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Keith W. Demmings, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, will review third quarter 2022 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant's website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

###

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. AIZ is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world's leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005048/en/

You just read:

Assurant to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.