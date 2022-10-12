FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Exclusive Relationship with Liberty Tax

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and financing solutions provider, today announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax corporate and franchisee locations. This relationship will allow FlexShopper to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States, as well as via the Liberty Tax website and mobile applications. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. In addition, FlexShopper will market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in these same storefront and digital locations.



"As we have mentioned in our quarter-end conference calls, FlexShopper utilizes its omni-channel lease and loan capabilities to form new exclusive relationships with retailers. By partnering with the corporate and franchisee locations of Liberty Tax, we are also able to market complementary loan products to their customers. The diversity of our platform, coupled with unique sales initiatives, allows us to grow rapidly in the current environment," said Richard House, CEO of FlexShopper.

FlexShopper will discuss the exclusive Liberty Tax relationship in more detail on its third-quarter conference call.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides brand-name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com), as well as its patented systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract, and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

