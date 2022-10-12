Submit Release
Voya Financial schedules announcement of third-quarter 2022 results

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the third-quarter 2022 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company's financial results for the third-quarter 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

When issued, the press release, along with the company's investor supplement and analyst presentation for the third-quarter 2022, will be available on the company's investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company's investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, 2022.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $644 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

